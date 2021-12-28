Williamsport, Ohio - Charoula Dontopoulos, 81, of Williamsport, Ohio, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. at her home.
Charoula was born March 1, 1940, in Athens, Greece to Gianni and Agalaia Dontopoulos.
She moved to the United States in 1957, and was a graduate of Vassar College, where she majored in art history and political science.
She also studied at the Institute of Holistic Health Careers in Columbus. She was a dual citizen of Greece and the United States and spoke four languages.
She was an herbalist/holistic health educator and an integrative practitioner. She also enjoyed gardening.
Charoula is survived by her partner of 59 years, Gail Ellen Dunlap, of Williamsport; a sister and brother-in-law, Glory and Christos Rossakis, of Athens, Greece; and other relatives and friends in the Williamsport community.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place.
A private celebration of her life will be observed by her family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.
Charoula Dontopoulos