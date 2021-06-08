Circleville - Cheryl Dawson, 55, of Circleville, passed away on June 5, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1966 in Circleville to Thomas and Bonnie (Riffle) Forquer.
Her father preceded her in death.
She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Forquer; children, Jonda Curry and William Mullins; grandmother, Betty Benson; siblings, Tommy (Kim) Forquer, Jodi (Tom) Conley, Jason Forquer; and by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Forest Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Cheryl Dawson