Chester Wade Fortner, 80, of Ashville, passed away early morning Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020.
Born on July 10, 1940, to Charles “Bill” Fortner, and Pearl (Fausnaugh) Fortner, of Ashville.
Predeceased in death by father; mother; and brothers, Gary and Bill, all of Ashville.
Chet is survived by wife, Arlene of 60 years; sons, Charlie and Joey, of Dublin; and his little friend, Molly; sister-in-laws, Doris Jones, of Commercial Point, Dianne Hartley, of Ashville, Donna Hartley, of Van Buren, Arkansas; several nieces and nephews.
Chet was a member of the Harrison Township Fire Department for 32 years, Teays Valley School bus driver for 34 years, lifetime member of Ashville Pythian Lodge, Member of Lockbourne Lodge, member of Aladdin Temple, and Ancient Scottish Rite Lodge, was Army veteran from 1962-1966. Chet worked at his father's business, Fortner Auto Supply all his life.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15 at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield with Pastor Floyd Hubbell officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Bloomfield Methodist Church for Building Fund, 5027 Second Street West, South Bloomfield, Ohio 43103.
