Chillicothe - Chloe Ann Park, 80, passed peacefully on March 14, 2023 at National Church Residences. She was born on October 26, 1942 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Rev. Arthur and Virginia (Arledge) Cupp and lived a happy peaceful life. She was a member of Andersonville United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sister-in-laws, James Cupp, Judith Cupp, Walter "Buzz" Cupp, Carl "Art" Cupp, John and Faye Cupp, Robert and Ruth Cupp. She is survived by her husband Lynn Ray Park; daughter, Tabitha "Voni" (Chris) Hope; grandchildren, Tyler (Tiffany) Wallingford, Sarah (Aaron) Coates, Taylor (Jessica) Wallingford and Bethany (Bryce) Wilson; great grandchildren, Oliver, Porter, Leo, Zade, Hadley and expectant baby, Jude; siblings and sister-in-laws, Rev. Charles S. Cupp (Greenville, OH), Joseph (Patricia) Cupp (Kingston, OH), Paul "Sam" (Carolyn) Cupp (Circleville), Phyllis Adams and Vicky Cupp. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Andersonville U.M.C. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Chloe Ann Park
