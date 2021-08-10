Circleville - Christina Lynn Jessie, 54, of Circleville passed away on Aug. 9, 2021.
She was born on Oct 6, 1966 in Columbus to Donald and Margaret (Jenkins) Holcomb.
She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Jessie and by brother Donald Holcomb Jr.
Christina is survived by her parents, children Anthony Jessie and Michelle (Tommy) Conn, grandchildren Mercedes, Cameron, Michael, Cheyanne, Jermiah and Katie and by siblings Richard and Laura Holcomb. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Christina Jessie