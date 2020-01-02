Christina M. Tipton (Bailey)

Christina M. Tipton (Bailey)

Christina passed away on Dec. 12, 2019 at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her daughter, Cali Cobryn of Grove City, Ohio; her mother, Brenda Bailey, of Circleville, Ohio; her brothers, Jeŕry Tipton, Stephen (Alysia) Bailey, both of Circleville, Ohio, Daniel (Maĺlory) Bailey of Groveport, Ohio, and Jason Tipton (address unknown); and 11 nieces, nephews and great-nieces; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is also survived by her good friends and former co-workers

Christina is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Tipton, Sr.; her step-father, Stephen Bailey; her infant son; and both sets of grandparents.

Christina was so loved and will be greatly missed.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date at Edwards Funeral Home, 1166 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio.

