Christopher Michael Strawser, 47, of New Holland, passed away on June 4, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 27, 1972 in Circleville to James W. and Mildred (Wilkinson) Strawser.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Mildred Strawser; his wife, Nicole (Haddox) Strawser; children, Jessie, Seth and Sydney Strawser; grandchild, Aleah Strawser; sisters, Jamie (Paul) Miller, Debbie Stowe; brother, David “Butch” Strawser; his dog, Kilo; and by several nieces, nephews and brother and sister-in-laws.
Cremation has been observed.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wellman Funeral Homes, 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, in Christopher’s name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.