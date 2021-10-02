Circleville - Christopher Aaron McIlroy, loving son, brother, nephew and friend, born Aug. 16, 1992 in Coshocton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 27, 2021.
Chris is survived in death by his parents, Donald and Renee McIlroy; brother, James; sister, Kathyrn; aunt, Shelly Kaiser; aunt and uncle, Terri and Kary Grumbos; numerous cousins; best friend, Nick Miller; and his precious Kitty.
Chris is preceded in death by grandparents, Jim and Carol Chevalier and William and Lillian McIlroy.
Chris graduated from Circleville High School in 2011. He graduated from Ohio Christian University in 2016 with degrees in sports and business management with a minor in theology.
Chris was employed by Berger Hospital then OhioHealth since 2016. He enjoyed his job in IT and was working toward advancing his skills in the field.
His favorite hobbies were golf, disc golf, watching automobile racing and pay-per-view wrestling, video games, building Legos and vacation with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pickaway County Animal Shelter and Pickaway County Parks and Recreation.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 from 1-4 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Christopher McIlroy