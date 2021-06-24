Christy Diltz

Circleville - Christy Sue Diltz, 67, of Circleville, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on June 21, 2021.
She is preceded in death by parents, Donald and Theresa Lintner.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert H. Diltz; daughter, Amy and James "Buzz" McNea; grandchildren, Colleen Trapp and Cheyenne and Cody Gallant; stepson, Rob Diltz; and stepdaughter, Jooli (Ron) Osterholt; and step-grandchildren, Ellie and Afton Osterholt.
She also leaves behind her six sisters, Sheila (Jeff) Writsel, Aunda (Scott) Watters, Brenna (HL) Gibson, Lisa (Eric) Berlin, Donna (John) Haller and Toni (Alan) Sutton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, who all adored her.
Christy loved to travel and adventure out west with Bob to many NFR events and visited many states. She loved to rope cattle on her special horse, Ted. The two of them would load up and head to a roping and the two made a great healer pair. When one of the headers needed a healer, she was the first to be picked. Jimmy Evans was her favorite roping partner.
Later in life, she picked up golf and played in many outings with special friends, Kim Morris, Trina Eveland and Pam Whitcraft. She loved to play golf and would play at any opportunity. Many of us had the pleasure to golf with her in the last year and she played her best golf during the last few outings. We will miss her putter and pencil.
She was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was a graduate of Circleville High School and Bliss College. She worked for Swacks Metal Shop for many years and recently was a Seeds Sales Representative for Golden Harvest.
Visitation will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 3-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Ohio Health Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 in her memory.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Christy Diltz