Laurelville - Cinda L. Pearce, 69, passed away July 25, 2021 at her home in Laurelville, Ohio.
She was born Oct. 2, 1951 to the late Robert and Georgibel Creamer in Fayette County.
Cinda is survived by her husband, Ron, whom she married Oct. 7, 1978.
In addition, she leaves behind her son, Jason Pearce, and wife, Melisa; stepson, Corey Pearce, and his wife, Jacque.
Cinda had four granddaughters and four grandsons who will miss her terribly.
Also surviving is a brother, Michael Creamer, of Grove City; and a sister, Crista Creamer, of Washington Court House.
In honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Cinda Pearce