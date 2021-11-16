Cindy S. McCoy

Williamsport - Cindy Sue McCoy, 69, of Williamsport, passed away peacefully at 1:43 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at home with her daughter, Lori, by her side.
She was born Dec. 17, 1951, in Fayette County, to the late Bob and Jean Souther Cotttrill.
On Aug. 2, 1975, she married Brooks McCoy, who passed away Dec. 30, 2020. They were married for 45 years and are now reunited.
She was a 1969 graduate of Miami Trace High School and received her Bachelor's in education from Ohio University. Cindy taught school in the Westfall Local School District for over 25 years.
If you were ever blessed to be in her presence, then you were in great company. Her desire for life and love for family and friends was heartfelt by those who were near her. She loved to camp, was an avid online shopper, and enjoyed decorating her home for the different holidays.
Some may not know it, but Cindy was also a breast cancer survivor of 19 years and in the past few years, Cindy's fought a courageous battle with ALS.
Cindy is survived by daughters, Heather (Matt) Anderson and Lori McCoy; grandchildren, Audra and Graham; loving mother-in-law, Ruth McCoy, all of Williamsport; several nieces, nephews and other extended family members; and many special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Rick Cottrill.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Cynthia Collie and to the staff of Fayette County Hospice for the loving care given to Cindy and compassion shown to our family during this time.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport with Minister Phillip Collie, Sr. officiating.
There will be no public calling hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Circle Area Humane Society 185 Island Road Circleville, Ohio 43113 or to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County 111 Oakland Avenue Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com. Cindy S. McCoy