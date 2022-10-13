Clara Dumm

Circleville - Clara Marie Dumm, 95, died at Brown Memorial Home, Circleville on October 9,2022. Born July 6, 1927 to Virgil M. and Mary Etta (Reid) Diltz in Amanda, Ohio, she was one of 11 children. After graduating high school in 1945, she married Robert (Bob) E. Dumm with whom she spent 69 years of married life until his passing in 2014.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments