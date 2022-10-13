Circleville - Clara Marie Dumm, 95, died at Brown Memorial Home, Circleville on October 9,2022. Born July 6, 1927 to Virgil M. and Mary Etta (Reid) Diltz in Amanda, Ohio, she was one of 11 children. After graduating high school in 1945, she married Robert (Bob) E. Dumm with whom she spent 69 years of married life until his passing in 2014.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Retha Eccard, Ruth Grooms, Alice Clifton, and Minonette Diltz; brothers Ralph, James, Dale, Karl and Roger Diltz; and son-in-law, Dean A. Martin.
Clara is survived by her son, Gary (Marsha) Dumm and her daughter, Christine Martin; grandchildren, S. Aaron (Karrie) Martin, Hillary (Jason) Herbert, Lauren (Joseph) Popson; great grandchildren, Kimber and Kinsley Martin, Brooklyn and Riley Herbert, Kennedy Braun and Nash Popson; sister, Marilyn Zwayer; sisters-in-law, Liz Diltz and Helen Diltz and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clara was a part of the family floor and wall covering business with Bob throughout its 50 year existence in Pickaway County, Ohio. Prior to starting the business Bob and Clara were both employed with Griffith and Martin Floorcovering and Furniture in Circleville.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Wellman Funeral Home at 11 o'clock pm and friends and family may visit with the family an hour before the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the local community kitchen through Wellman Funeral Home. Clara Dumm
