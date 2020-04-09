Claude Rutter Jr.

Claude “Duke” Rutter Jr., 69, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness.
He was born on March 5, 1951, in Glouster, the son of the late Claude and Rosie (Giffen) Rutter.
On Sept. 6, 1969, he united in marriage to his loving wife, Cindy (Thimmes) Rutter, who survives.
Claude is also survived by his sons, Charles (Melissa) Rutter, Craig (Kim) Rutter, and Clifford (Michelle) Rutter, all of Amanda; grandchildren, Chelsey Thomas, Cinda Vozary, Craig Rutter Jr., Caylee Rutter, and Casey Rutter; great-grandchildren, Caiden and Cole Thomas; siblings, Ted Rutter, Waine Rutter, Linda Adams, Brinda Williams, and Michael Rutter; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his siblings, Isabelle Depriest, Catherine Jarrell, Terry Rutter, Robbie Rutter, and Danny Rutter.
Due to the current health pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Monday, April 13 at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston.
There will unfortunately be no public calling hours.
A public celebration of life will be held in Duke’s honor at a later date.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Duke’s online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.