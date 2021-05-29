Stoutsville - Claude Shepherd, age 78, of Stoutsville, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence.
Born May 18, 1943 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James and Lola Shepherd.
Claude married Sharon Jo-Anne Collins on April 4, 1964. They raised three children together and were married 51 years until her death in 2015.
Claude spent his career working at RCA (Thompson), ultimately retiring from there. Claude loved the outdoors and took great delight in his gardening. He proudly took the grand prize for largest pumpkin in the Circleville Pumpkin Show in 2000.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; granddaughter, Cynthia "Seeme" Hawk; son- in- law, David Hawk; brothers, Kanawha Shepherd, Charles Shepherd, Clinton Shepherd, and Clyde Shepherd; and sisters, Cleo Cowgill, Marie Shepherd, Mabel Hicks, Catherine Prater, Carson Shepherd and Timothy Hicks.
He is survived by his children, Lisa McCabe, of West Jefferson, Ohio, Craig (Candy) Shepherd, of Grove City, Ohio, and Cindy (Dan) Boggs, of South Webster, Ohio; grandchildren, Chrissy (Rommel) Peter, Nicole Shepherd, Hunter Hawk, Greg Colburn and Jay Colburn; great-grandchildren, Robbie Cox, Dean Boltenhouse, David D'Aiello, Ryson Colburn, and Braylen Colburn; sisters, Lonnie Swope, of Rives Junction, Michigan, and Bonnie (Richard) Sackman, of Rives Junction, Michigan; and in-laws, Joey (Ginny) Collins, of Litchfield, Michigan.
Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 3 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home located at 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio.
Burial will be at the Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Claude Shepherd