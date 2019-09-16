Clyde E. Karshner passed away Sunday, Sept.r 15, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1932 to the late Leslie and Faye (Stewart) Karshner.
Clyde was a farmer for many years and later opened his small engine repair shop, helping neighbors and friends. He proudly served as one of the original Board of Directors for Pickaway Manor. Clyde was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Elmer, George, Durwin and Marvin; grandsons, Jeffrey Karshner and Justin Petitt.
He will be missed by his wife of 69 years, Patricia (Yaple) Karshner; children, Keith (Faye) Karshner, Dolores (Richard) Shaeffer, Jeffrey (Amy) Karshner and Luann (Dave) Petitt; grandchildren, Timothy Karshner, Angela Davis, Heather Dean, Nicholas Shaefffer, Erin Webb, Cortney Rethmel-Karshner and Samantha Ballard; great-grandchildren, Caleb Karshner, Hailee Davis, Madison Davis, Taylor Davis, Avery Dean, Savannah Dean, Jeffrey Webb, Daniel Webb, Lee Rethmel, Quynn Rethmel and Kash Ballard; brother, George (Beverly) Karshner; sisters, Marian (Richard) Ensing and Dorothy Sonders; and brother-in-law, Glenn Yaple.
No visitation will be observed with cremation arranged by Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
A family memorial will be observed at a later date.
The family has requested donations be made to Heartland Hospice Services of Circleville, 116 Morris Road, Suite B Circleville, or hospice fund.org.
