Clyde Logsdon

Mount Sterling - Clyde R. Logsdon, 80, of Mount Sterling, passed away on Jan. 23, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1941 in Columbus to Isaac W. and Jennie (Tompkins) Logsdon.
Clyde, an Army Veteran, was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, David, Bobby, Harold, Mary and Harry Isaac Logsdon; and son-in-law, Rick Blakeman.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Betty (Skaggs) Logsdon; children, Deborah Blakeman, Valerie (Mike) Jones and Annette Logsdon; grandchildren, Abigail and Michael Jones.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Springlawn Cemetery.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Springlawn Cemetery.
