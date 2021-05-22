Amanda - Cody Scott Heeter, 27, of Amanda, passed away on May 20, 2021.
He was born on March 29, 1994 in Columbus to Scott and Becky (Moss) Heeter.
He was an avid Buckeyes and Bengals fan.
Cody was an organ donor and saved lives through his giving.
He was preceded in death by grandpas, William Moss and Steve Heeter.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kaley (Tuinstra) Heeter; brother, Cory (Kayley) Heeter; sister, Alex Heeter; grandmothers, Wanda Heeter and Mary Moss; aunts and uncles, Jack (Sharon) Heeter, Tammy Gallo, Cheryl Heisterberg, Debbie (Andy) Cole; cousins, Nick and Zack Heeter, Gracyn and Anna Heisterberg, Joseph and Abriana Gallo and Simon and Preston Cole; and many friends.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
A small service will be held at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Logan Elm Athletic Boosters.
The family wishes to thank Grant Trauma ICU for the care they gave to Cody.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Cody Heeter