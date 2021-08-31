Amanda - Connie Davis, 63, of Amanda, passed away on Aug. 24, 2021.
She was born on May 6, 1958 in Ironton to Ralph and Judy (McCoy) Wilson.
She is survived by her mother, Judy Wilson; husband, Bill Davis; children, Nida Reid, Desiree Davis, Zachariah Davis; grandchildren, Zoe Davis, Camden Karshner, Alex, Mitchell, Olivia and Haylee; and by one great-granddaughter, from Alex.
Cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
