Amanda - Connie Davis, 63, of Amanda, passed away on Aug. 24, 2021.
She was born on May 6, 1958 in Ironton to Ralph and Judy (McCoy) Wilson.
She is survived by her mother, Judy Wilson; husband, Bill Davis; children, Nida Reid, Dessire Davis, Zachariah Davis; grandchildren Zoey Davis, Camden Karsner, Alex, Mitchell, Olivia and Haylee; and by one great-grandson from Alex.
Cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
