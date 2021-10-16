Ashville - Connie C. Little, 80, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Brown Memorial in Circleville.
Connie was born on Sept. 16, 1941 to the late John and Ethel (Pence) Little in Ashville, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Connie is preceded in death by siblings, Gladys "Susie" Little, Clarence Little, Margie Myers, Elsie Barton, Alice Cornwell, Virginia Martin, Francis Little, Hanna Little, Carrie Gochenour, Geraldine Sampsill and Florence Ward.
Connie is survived by sister, Anna Hedges, of Ashville; and brother, John Little, of Groveport; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Connie Little