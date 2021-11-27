Connie Tillis

Kingston - Connie Sue Tillis departed for heaven on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Vinton County on Nov. 25, 1940 to Mona (Iles) Dozer and Cledtis Henry Dozer.
She is survived by her husband, J. Curtis Tillis, of 62 years; a daughter, Deborah Lynn; a son, James Dwight (Lori); two granddaughters, Kaila (Craig) Magill, Karah Tillis; step-grandson, James (Kaitlyn) Detty; and a beloved great-grandson, Grant James Magill.
She is also survived by her brother, Ronald, of Alabama; sister-in-law, Carolyn Dozer; brothers and sisters in-law, Meredith and Goldie Ratcliff, of Circleville, and Rev. William and Naomi Tillis, of Penns Creek, Pennsylvania; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her favorite (son) dog, Sparky.
Connie spent her life serving God and her faith was strong. She served in several capacities within the church, most notably as church organist at both the First Wesleyan Church and High Street CCCU, as one of her greatest loves was music. She was raised in the faith by her parents and passed the legacy of faith to her children and family.
She grew up in Columbus, Ohio and later met Curt at Mount, of Praise Camp, in the summer of 1955. They married Dec. 7, 1958 in Columbus.
They made their home in Chillicothe and later, Kingston.
Connie was a 50-year member of the Gideon's International Auxiliary, fundraising for New Testament distribution. She was also an active member through the years in several Evangelistic mission-oriented groups raising funds for orphanages, missionaries abroad and at home.
She was an incredible wife, mom, grandmother and cook. She absolutely loved Christmas, snowmen and pulled all the stops out, celebrating with family. Her noodles were award winning and often requested by those who experienced her wonderful gift of cooking.
She was an amazing domestic engineer, maintaining a spotless beautiful home. She spent her career keeping books for Tillis Furniture, Flo-Lizer and Pickaway Machine.
Connie struggled with Alzheimer's disease for the last several years and was lovingly cared for by her husband at home. Recently, she was also cared for by National Church Residences Hospice, allowing her to stay in her beloved home. Our family is deeply appreciative of their kind and compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday at Haller Funeral Home and Crematory, Chillicothe.
Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery.
Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, at Haller's.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gideon's International or the National Church Residences Hospice.
Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.