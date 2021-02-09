Circleville - Coralee E. Rhoades, age 87, reunited with her husband in Heaven on Feb. 5, 2021.
She was born Jan. 17, 1934 to her parents, Delano and Kathryn "Downs" Huffer, in Darbyville, Ohio.
She was a graduate of Jackson Township High School. She married the love of her life, Wayne H. Rhoades on June 23, 1951 and they enjoyed 65 years of wonderful marriage together.
Coralee was the beloved matriarch of her family, fully devoted to her husband, children and especially her grandchildren. She loved music, especially the oldies rock and roll like CCR and John Denver. She was a woman of faith and a member of the Methodist Church.
Coralee loved her critters, feeding the wildlife from her porch. Her family fondly remembers the yearly beach vacations to Topsail, North Carolina. She also loved shooting the breeze with her good friend and neighbor, Mary Easter.
Coralee will be missed dearly by those who loved and knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne H. Rhoades; and her sisters, Mary Alice Huffer and Delores L. Jenkins.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Michael (Mary) Rhoades, of Laurelville, Vicki (Tom) Mountain, of McArthur, Wayne (Pam) Rhoades, of Circleville, and Katie (James) Richardson, of Circleville.
Also left to mourn are her granddaughters, Lauren Reeser, Jenna Reeser and Sierra Richardson. She will also be missed by her beloved dog, Minnie.
Coralee's private services are being handled by Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
She will be laid to rest at Tarlton Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or the animal care organization of your choice.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Coralee's family. Coralee Rhoades