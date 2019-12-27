Curtis Gene Lemaster of Darbyville passed away Dec. 23, 2019.
He was born on May 30, 1946 in Circleville to Curtis and Earline Lemaster.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Lemaster.
Gene is survived by his son, Joel Lemaster; brothers, Bertie (Sila) and Neal (Lou Ann); sister-in-law, Brenda Lemaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Gene’s wishes, cremation has been observed.
A celebration of life will be observed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020 at the Rick Brown Memorial VFW Post 7941 in South Bloomfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rick Brown Memorial VFW Post 7941, 3301 Northup Avenue, Ashville, Ohio 43103.