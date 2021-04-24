Laurelville - Cynthia Poling, 46, of Laurelville, passed away on April 16, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1974 in Columbus.
She attended Pleasant Ridge CCCU.
Cynthia is survived by her husband of 28 years, Mark Poling; father, Michael (Pam) Martie; her mother, Charlotte (Werther) Dickens and Doug Jones; her stepfather, Kenneth (Terri) Dickens; children, Dalton Poling, Heather (Matthew) Rigsby, Austin (Olivia) Poling, Jacob Poling; grandchildren, Joshua, Ember, Dominic, Noah, Baylee, Lucas; and a granddaughter expected this October; siblings, Andrea (Scott Smith) Murray, Corrine (Ray) Burris, Tanya (William) Dickens-Hudson, Nathan (Violet) Dickens, Amanda (Seth Tilley) Dickens, and Zachary Dickens, David and Kimberly Martie; her grandma, Sherry Martie; 40 plus nieces and nephews; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her best friend, Racheal Diles.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasant Ridge CCCU, Laurelville.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Cynthia Poling