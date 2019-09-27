Cyril M. Stickel, 94, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
He was a one-of-a-kind man with a well-lived life surrounded by those who loved him.
He was born Jan. 1, 1925, to Pearl R. and Anna F. (Miller) Stickel. One of 13 children, he was raised primarily by his paternal grandparents on the family farm near Lilly Chapel.
He was a man who could do anything: play the violin, butcher a hog or build a house — there was nothing he was afraid to take on. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, 66th Infantry, during WW II and served in northern France. He came home from the war and married his local sweetheart, Margie (Davis) Stickel.
They were married 67 years and raised three children, Robert, Janet, and Marcy. He retired from the Picway Power Plant and enjoyed traveling across the country, helping his family with any project, listening to classic country music and being the family patriarch.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margie; son, Robert; and grandsons, Jeremey and Jason Archer.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Evans of West Jefferson; daughters, Janet (Larry) Stebelton and Marcy (Tony) Archer; daughter-in-law, Betty Stickel; grandchildren, Eric (Lori) Stebelton, Chad (Donna) Stickel, Amber (William) Stephens, Kelly (Mike) Wright, Julie (Babu) Sreekanth and Stephanie Daub Archer. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Chloe Stebelton, Jordan Stickel, Isaac Daub, Samuel Stephens, Amelia Stephens, Leon Wright, Arjun Sreekanth and Ashwin Sreekanth; and honorary son, Harold “Butch” O’Brien.
The family would like to thank the Chillicothe VA for the wonderful care they provided during his brief stay.
No funeral services will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, Ohio 43212-0036 or via Facebook and Venmo @honorflightcmh.
He was all that was great about the greatest generation. Arrangements have been taken care of by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home in Ashville.
