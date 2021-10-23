Spring Hill, Florida - D. Eileen (Young) McGiffin, age 80, was called to her heavenly home on Oct. 16, 2021 surrounded by family at her home in Spring Hill, Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Jeff) Jones, of Florida; grandchildren, Clara (Kevin) Schmidt, of Georgia, Nick (Audrey) Caldwell, of Indiana, and Sara Hartley, of Arizona.
Surviving siblings are Donna Stump, Joyce (Chuck) Jones, Rick (Caroline) Young and Roger (Donna) Young.
She is preceded in death by her spouse of 46 years, Carl F. McGiffin; first husband, John L. McGiffin; and their children, Debbie Caldwell, Jeff and Tom McGiffin; and granddaughter, Shannon Haas; parents, Mander and Lucy Belle Young; brothers, Watson, Gilmer, Ray, Earsel, Robert, Roy, and Steve Young; sisters, Nola Holbrook, Elizabeth Holbrook, Edna Smith, and Barbara Stump.
A celebration of life will be held at AMVETS, located at 818 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 during the hours of 1 to 4 p.m.
Donations may be made to a local dog shelter in memory of Eileen and her loyal companion, Baby.
D. Eileen McGiffin