Circleville - D. Yvonne Myers, 84, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 28, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 11, 1937 in Jonesville, Virginia to Loran and Grace (Stanley) Roop.
She was a member of Northridge Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Myers; and a brother, Norman Roop.
Yvonne is survived by her children, Karen Myers, Nan (Barry) Anderson, Chad (Sarah) Myers; grandchild, Olivia; and by five brothers, Roger, Loran G., Dwight, Denver and Gary Roop.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. D. Yvonne Myers
