Circleville - Dale E. Bower, 82, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021 after a short illness.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1939 in Pickaway County to W. Curtis and Marjorie (Goodman) Bower.
Dale was a lifelong resident of Pickaway County. He graduated from Pickaway Township High School in 1957 and attended OSU until his dad had a heart attack and he retired to work on the family farm.
He had worked as a loan officer at Production Credit, farmed and retired from Circleville Oil Company. In 1975, he was awarded Outstanding Young Farmer.
He was a member of Community United Methodist Church and was a Circleville Township Trustee for many years.
On May 2, 1970, he married JoAnn Spice.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dale is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Spice) Bower; daughter, Krista Bower; sister, Janet Blair; and mother-in-law, Margaret Walker.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 3, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Dale Bower