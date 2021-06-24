Circleville - Dale DeLong, 93, of Circleville, passed away on June 21, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1927 in Circleville to Mark and Clara (Leist) DeLong.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marion DeLong.
Dale is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Lindecamp) DeLong; sons, Dan (Marilyn) and David (Trisha) DeLong; grandchildren, Adam (Megan), Andrew and Jeffrey DeLong and Emily (Sam) Moynihan.
Dale was a United States WWII Army Air Corp Veteran and was a member of Army 502nd band in Biloxi, Mississippi.
He was a licensed insurance agent and founder of DeLong Insurance Agency in 1961. He was an accomplished trombonist and a member of Adelphi Community, Circleville Pumpkin Show Band and Dunedin Florida Community Band.
Dale was past president of Circleville Chamber of Commerce, past member and president of Circleville City School Board and past board member of Otterbein Home. He was a life-long member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Lay Minister, a delegate to General and World Conference for the United Methodist Church and was in the Gospel Lighters Quartet.
Dale enjoyed bowling, golfing, baseball and fishing.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, tributes and contributions may be made to the Adelphi Community Band, and or the Circleville Pumpkin Show Band.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Dale DeLong