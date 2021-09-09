Charleston - Dale Vernon Elliott, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Circleville, Ohio, husband of Mary Jane Denning Elliott, entered into eternal rest Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:30 p.m.
The family will receive friends Thursday in the Downtown Chapel from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.
His graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Circleville, Ohio at 11 a.m.
Dale was born Aug. 13, 1936 in Williamsport, Ohio, son of Cecil Elliott and Phoebe Matheny Elliott.
He was a farmer and former long-distance truck driver.
Dale is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Jane; two daughters, Bridget Elliott and Melissa M. VanCamp, all of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren, Marceil VanCamp (Katy Knauff), Amelia VanCamp, Adrian Darst and Evan Elliott; and one great-grandchild, Mirah Nguyen-Darst.
He was predeceased by three sons, Vernon Elliott, Bart Elliott and Travis Elliott.
Memorials may be made to Emergency Clearing House Food Pantry, 722 Clinton Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Dale or leave a condolence.
Arrangements by Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger. Dale Elliott