Circleville - Dale R. Withrow, age 58 of Circleville, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born June 5, 1964, in Columbus, the son of the late Thomas B. and Mary K. (McVicker) Withrow. He attended the Christian Academy in Lancaster and then studied two years at Columbus State. He worked for FedEx as a truck driver for many years. He was a member of the Lithopolis Masonic Lodge, F. & A.M. #169 and the Clyde A. Smith American Legion Post #57 in Amanda. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Dale loved fishing, hunting, and guns.
He is survived by his wife, Linda D. (Moore); children, Angel (Roy Igo) Bryant, of Grove City, Tina (Jay) Pouw, of Corpus Christi, TX, and Steve (Tara) Gunter, of Pataskala; 19 grandchildren; many great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with a Masonic Service to be held at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Lithopolis Masonic Lodge.