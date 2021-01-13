Dana Rooney, 86, of Circleville, passed away Jan. 11, 2021.
She was born on May 10, 1934, in Ada, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brooks and Ruth Russell; and sister, Kay Tatman.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Rooney; children, Andy Edson, of Santa Ana California, Marcy Edson, of Temecula California; and five grandchildren.
Dana was a retired elementary school teacher with Escondido Unified School District and addiction counselor with Pickaway Area Recovery Services.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial may be planned in the summer.
The family would like to thank Logan Elm Health Care for the excellent care and compassion provided to Dana and Joe.
Donations in Dana’s memory can be made to Logan Elm Health Care’s Patient Activity Fund or to Pickaway Area Recovery Services, as Dana achieved over 30 years of sobriety and was a passionate advocate for addiction services.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.