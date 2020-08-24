Daniel B. Hunter Jr.

Daniel Boone Hunter Jr., 75, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020.

He was born in Ashland, Kentucky, to Daniel and Ruth (Moore) Hunter.

Daniel was a veteran of the United States Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Galloway; and a granddaughter, Tessa Mills.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Vonnie (Morgan) Hunter; children, Rob Hunter, Cheri (John) Mills, Trena Hunter and J.J. Hunter; grandchildren, Debbi (Travis) Jones, Robert Hunter, Stevie Mills, Tyler Hicks, Brittney and Jessi Whaley, Quincy Johnson, Greg Tompkins and Danielle; and by 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.

Friends may call at the funeral on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m.

Please follow COVID 19 restrictions when attending.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

