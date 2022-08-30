Daniel Conkel

Circleville - Daniel E. Conkel passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 23, 2022 and entered the joys of heaven following a lengthy illness. Dan was born on October 24, 1945, in Alma, Ohio to the late Delbert and Ruth (Smith) Conkel. A Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Ohio, Dan was the main mechanical systems engineer with Anchor Hocking Corporation. He retired from Anchor Hocking after 45 years of service. Dan was an active member of the Heritage Nazarene Church in Circleville, Ohio. He was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and Ohio University.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Conkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments