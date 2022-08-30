Circleville - Daniel E. Conkel passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 23, 2022 and entered the joys of heaven following a lengthy illness. Dan was born on October 24, 1945, in Alma, Ohio to the late Delbert and Ruth (Smith) Conkel. A Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Ohio, Dan was the main mechanical systems engineer with Anchor Hocking Corporation. He retired from Anchor Hocking after 45 years of service. Dan was an active member of the Heritage Nazarene Church in Circleville, Ohio. He was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and Ohio University.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anita (Evans) Conkel; children Stephen (Martha) Conkel, James (Stephanie) Conkel, Sarah (Richard) Schooley; grandchildren: Elias (Rachel) Conkel, Abigail (Tobias) Brown, Caleb, Luke, Isaac, Jude Conkel; Samuel, Jonathan, and Thaddeus Schooley and Great Grandchildren: Lee Conkel, Micah and Judah Brown as well as sister Betty (Conkel) Rogers in addition to beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his infant brother, Phillip.
Daniel Conkel's family extends a sincere thank you to FairHope Hospice in Lancaster, Ohio. The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, Ohio with Rev. David Gray officiating. Burial will follow at the Amanda Township Cemetery. Friends and family may call Friday, September 2, 2022 from 3-7 and one hour prior to the service on September 3, 2022 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Nazarene Church 1350 N. Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113. To leave an online condolence and sign the guest book, please visit www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com Daniel Conkel
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Conkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.