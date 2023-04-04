Circleville - It is with great sadness the family of Daniel W. Imler, 86, of Circleville, Ohio, announces his passing. He went home to be with his Lord on April 1, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Dad was born on February 8, 1937 to the late Ronald and Eunice Imler at home in Saltcreek Township. He graduated from Saltcreek School in 1955. On Leap Day, February 29 in 1956, Dad married his sweetheart, Betty Reed, and they had four children, Dianna Imler-Moss, Daniel (Linda) Imler and Dolly (James) Kroeger, and Ronald (Audra) Imler.
Dan, nicknamed "Tag" in his youth, didn't know a stranger, striking up a conversation everywhere he went. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church for almost 60 years where he served as a trustee and Sunday School teacher. He retired from Elford Inc in 1992 as a Laborer from the Laborers Local 423. Dan loved to garden, travel, quilt, build and spend time with his grandchildren.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald C. Imler; granddaughter, Emma Imler; and brothers, Donald and David Imler. Father of 4, grandfather of 5, and great-grandfather of 7. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor William Pellum officiating. Burial will follow in Imler Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to your favorite charity in his memory. Condolences can be made on Daniel's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Daniel Imler
