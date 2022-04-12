Ashville - Daniel L. Reed, 73, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away at home on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Daniel was born on Aug. 14, 1948 to the late James W. and Mary E. (Wilkens) Reed in Columbus, Ohio.
He was a 1966 Teays Valley graduate, served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and had worked in distribution for Kroger for over 37 years.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Sue A. Reed; daughters, Becky (Nathan) Harris and Katherine (Phillip) Stiles; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Hailey, Brayden, Natalie, Brady and Lydia.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 18 from 6-7 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Daniel L. Reed