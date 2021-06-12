Circleville - Danny Fulks, 75, of Circleville, passed away on June 9, 2021.
He was born on April 19, 1946 in Flatwoods, Kentucky to Billy and Eva (Stevens) Fulks.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He was a Vietnam navy veteran and a 1965 grad of LEHS.
Danny is survived by his mother; wife, Mary (Hixon) Fulks; children, Chris and David Fulks; and by two sisters, Karen Richendollar and Ellen Strausbaugh.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from noon until 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 22976 Ringgold Southern Road, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Danny Fulks