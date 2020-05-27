Danny L. Leonhardt

Danny Lee Leonhardt, 77, of Summerville, husband of Sandy Jeffreys Leonhardt, passed away, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina.
All services are private.
Danny was born Nov. 1, 1942, in Lodi, Ohio, son of the late Freeman Leonhardt and Mable Layman.
Danny served his country in the US Navy for 23 years as a submariner on the USS Thomas Jefferson, the USS Simon Bolivar and retired as TMC (SS) Chief of the Boat on the USS Casimir Pulaski.
After his retirement, he was the owner/operator of Mr. Donut in North Charleston.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friends of the Hunley in Danny’s honor.
Survivors, including his wife Sandy, are five daughters, Lisa G. Clark of Clarksville, Tennessee, Sherry L. Lape (Alex) of Pickerington, Ohio, Sharon C. Spence of Westwood, Masschusetts, Janice S. Overton (Stephen) of Tampa, Florida, and Donna M. Schick (Dan) of Navarre, Florida; and five grandchildren: Madison Clark, Tyler Lape, Matthew Overton (Jeni), Aaron Overton, David Overton (Kelsey) and Krysta Overton.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mable Layman and stepfather, Ted Layman.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 S. Main St., Summerville, South Carolina 29483, 843-873-4040.