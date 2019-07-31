On July 29, 2019 Danny Lee Ogan passed away. He was born on April 6, 1951 in Circleville to the late Russ and Ike Ogan.
Danny leaves behind his wife, Marie Ogan; four children, Darcy Ogan, Kristy (Shawn) Dountz, Alex Ogan and Michelle Ogan; sister, Patricia Ogan Hedges; brother, David (Cindy) Ogan; and niece, Shannon Gray. Danny had four grandchildren, Tyler Keaton, Zack Dountz, Dalton Dountz and Dakota Dountz. Danny was a great-grandpa to three great-grandchildren.
He worked at Super Duper where he met Marie. He retired from the Miller Beer Company. Danny was a Boy Scout leader, loved to go hunting, go to the Columbus Zoo and the movies. He was an Ohio State and Miami Dolphins football fan. Danny had two dogs that were by his side at all times named Rebel and Tesla. He was loved and will be missed by family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
