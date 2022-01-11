Circleville - Darrel Goodman, 70, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022.
He was born on June 1, 1951 in Circleville to Larry and Shirley (Gentzel) Goodman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy (Arledge) Goodman; and sister, Deb.
Darrel is survived by his children, Matt (Danielle) Goodman, Heather Goodman; grandchildren, Derek, Grant and Reid; and by sisters, Sharon and Brenda.
Darrel served in the US Army and had a 30-year career and retired from GTE. Darrel got the entrepreneurial itch and took over Buckeye Buildings in Lancaster. Darrel recently sold the business, with plans to retire, however, just in Darrel fashion; he continued working and never actually retired at all.
Darrel started the local Goldwing Motorcycle chapter, Pumpkin City Wings, Chapter Q2, and enjoyed seeing all of his friends and family while riding through the Pumpkin Show parade on his purple, lighted, Honda Goldwing, appropriately named, "Plum Crazy."
Darrel's countless dad jokes will be missed by his family and friends, and waitresses everywhere. Every conversation involved someone asking him at least once, "Are you serious or are you joking," because antics were his middle name.
He never met a stranger and made everyone he met feel like family. Darrel's forte was making others feel better; feel bigger. He gave to others without the slightest desire to receive anything in return, even if it meant giving someone his last penny. He had a sense of selflessness beyond that of most people.
He loved through acts of kindness, gifts, and thoughtful gestures. If he found out someone he loved enjoyed pickles, a case of pickles would arrive at their door. If he found out his daughter liked a certain cereal, 10 boxes it was! If he found out it was someone's birthday, he arrived with a cake. He rarely thought of himself.
Darrel's Round Town cruising dream finally came true when he bought his 1949 Mercury. He took it for a final spin this past Pumpkin Show, proving you are never too old to play with toys.
Darrel found a second chance at love in the last year with Sherry Fox, and he never took it for granted. He gained not only a loving companion, but also bonus children and grandchildren.
Darrel will be remembered for many things, whether it be his motorcycle days, business ownership, or humorous nature, but in the end, he'll be most remembered for being a committed, loving, doting father and grandfather.
A private burial of the cremains will be held at Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Circleville AMVETS on Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 5-8 p.m. Darrel Goodman