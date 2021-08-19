Circleville - Darrel Miller, 81, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 16, 2021.
He was born on April 16, 1940 in Mullen, Nebraska to Bert and Alice (Svantner) Miller.
He retired from DuPont.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Ann Carlson in 1963; second wife, Janice Ann Funk in 1977.
Darrel is survived by his sons, Douglas Paul Miller, of Circleville, Michael Brent Renard, of Lancaster, Christopher Scott (Jodi) Renard, of Dublin; grandchildren, Nicole Marie Miller and Andric Scott Renard, of Lancaster, Brett Matthew, Lauren Nicole and Kyle Christopher Renard, of Dublin; sister and brothers-in-law, Robert and Kay Carlson, of Kingman, Kansas, Carl and Marie Brown, Clyde Carlson, Mike and Dorla Lindburg and Alfred L'Heureaux, all of Polk Nebraska, Sara Funk, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, and Rodney L'Heureaux, of Pender Nebraska; and by close friends, Travis and Dorinda Brown, of Polk, Nebraska, Susie Harrison, of Lancaster and Michelle Sprinkle.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
The family requests casual attire.
Burial will take place at a later date in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to https://www.bbbs.org/donate/.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Darrel Miller