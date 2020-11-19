Darrell Edward Norris died peacefully at home in Columbus, Ohio on November 15, 2020 at the age of 86.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Janet (Emerine); daughter and son-in-law Tonya and Sean Apke of Lewis Center; daughter and son-in-law Krista and Chris McGee of Blacklick; grandchildren Cole, Reid, and Brielle Apke, Leo, Samone, and Mackenzie McGee; sisters Mary Annabel Spangler and Naomi Hay and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Famah (Martin) Norris, sisters Evelyn Kull and Martha Ogle.
Darrell was born on November 24, 1933 in Madison Township, Ohio and graduated from Walnut Township High School and The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in dairy technology. Darrell and Janet were married in 1956 in Circleville and they then left for pilot training. He served honorably as a pilot in the Air Force, including 2 tours in Vietnam. Darrell earned many awards and medals including the International Bombing, Navigation and Air Refueling Competition and Fairchild Trophy, Bronze Star with Valor, Air Force Commendation Medal with Valor, the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism, Admiral of The Great Navy of the State of Nebraska, and Kentucky Colonel. He retired as a Major in 1976. Darrell was dedicated to his family and attended all of his daughters’ and many of his grandchildren’s activities. He was known for his sense of humor and playing pranks on his family and friends. Darrell was a true patriot and instilled values of honesty, integrity, and a strong work ethic. He was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church for over 40 years.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 20 at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, Ohio from noon to 2 p.m. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Special Olympics.
We would like to thank our family and friends for their prayers and support and Heartland Hospice and Home Instead for their care during this difficult time. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.