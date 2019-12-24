Darrell Kneice Jr., 63, of Columbus, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.

He was born on June 6, 1956 in Columbus to Darrell Sr. and Margaret (Jennings) Kneice.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Nick, Vicki, Cathy, Tony Kneice, and son-in-law, Jason Levy.

Darrell is survived by his former wife, Teresa (Wright) Kneice; children, Christina Levy, Theresa Kneice (Darren), Mindy (Jason) Oliveri and Darrell Kneice III; grandchildren, Kayla, Sierra, Hailey, Korynn, Brianna, Madison, Mackenzey, Ava, Ariyah, Eliana, and Amelia; great-grandchildren, Liam, Lexi, Levi and Camila; great-great-grandchild, Ezra; and by brother, Rick Kneice.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.

Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

Service information

Dec 27
Graveside Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
1:00PM
Hitler Ludwig
1819 Hitler Road
circleville, OH 43113
