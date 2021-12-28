Durham - David J. Bowers, a resident of Durham, North Carolina, died of a cardiac event in a home he loved on Dec. 23, 2021.
David was born on July 14, 1951, in Circleville, Ohio to parents Ellen and John Bowers.
In 1977, he graduated from nursing school. That same year, David and Donette moved to Durham, where he began working as a registered nurse at Duke University Medical Center. He dedicated much of his life to nursing in adolescent psychiatry and orthopedics. An amputee himself, he took great pride and joy in serving his patients, notably fellow amputees.
David loved nothing more than cruising the road, windows down, music blaring. He often sought out beautiful sunrises or sunsets; he could find beauty in most anything outdoors.
David is survived by his wife, Donette; their daughters, Annie Gentithes (George) and Casey Ball (Jon); grandchildren, Ruby, Violet, Cora, and Henry; his three siblings, John (Liz), Peter (Marcia), and Elizabeth (Joel).
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ellen Bowers.
To honor his life, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of Durham. David Bowers