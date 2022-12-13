Amanda - David P. Boyd, 79, of Amanda, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home. He was born January 11, 1943, in Coshocton, the son of the late John R. and Opal M. (Mossman) Boyd. He was a graduate of Coshocton High School, class of 1960 and then attended Ohio University. He enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served from 1963 to 1969, stationed in Germany. He retired from Abbott Labs where he was a computer programmer. David enjoyed fishing, travelling, and gardening. He spent one summer as a fishing guide at Yellowstone. He was active in church, previously Fairview United Methodist Church and currently Clearcreek Community Church.

