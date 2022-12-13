Amanda - David P. Boyd, 79, of Amanda, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home. He was born January 11, 1943, in Coshocton, the son of the late John R. and Opal M. (Mossman) Boyd. He was a graduate of Coshocton High School, class of 1960 and then attended Ohio University. He enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served from 1963 to 1969, stationed in Germany. He retired from Abbott Labs where he was a computer programmer. David enjoyed fishing, travelling, and gardening. He spent one summer as a fishing guide at Yellowstone. He was active in church, previously Fairview United Methodist Church and currently Clearcreek Community Church.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lois (Bell) Boyd; sons, Christopher (Kimberly) Boyd, of Ashland, John Michael (J'Nell) Boyd, of Plain City, and Brian Boyd, of Amanda; grandchildren, Kyle (Taylor), Matthew, Madeline, Ethan, Lucy, and Alexander; brothers, Robert Boyd, of Placida, FL and Daniel Boyd, Arden, NC; sister-in-law, Christine Nixon, of Lancaster; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Palmer officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055.