David E. Hampshire, 72, of Kingston and formerly of Circleville, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Adena Hospital in Chillicothe with his daughter by his side.
He was born June 5, 1948 in South Bloomingville, son of the late Orval and Betty (Azbell) Hampshire Jr. Dave was a US Marine Corps veteran and he served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. After his service, he worked for Eschelman’s Feed Mill for over 30 years. He was an active member of Dresbach Church and a life member of AMVETS. Dave enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Eric) Lauerman, of Kingston; six grandchildren, Kelsey Lauerman (fiance Robert Madden), Chelsey and Brandi Lauerman, Samm Marion, Taylor (fiance Jake Hall) Marion and Kaylee Marion; great grandchildren, Chloe, Leelynd, Zara and one more on the way; sister, Vicki Vorhees, of Gibisonville; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine (Turvey) Hampshire; daughter, Elizabeth Hampshire; two brothers, Roger and Rick Hampshire.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda with Pastor Dan Shepherd officiating. The funeral may also be viewed live at the funeral home’s Facebook page. Interment with military honors will follow at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In accordance with State mandates, COVID Protocols including facial coverings and social distancing will be followed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Adena Hospital and the Chillicothe VA for their compassionate care.
Friends may make memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org/give or to any organization that supports veterans.
