Circleville - David Lee Hawkins, 65, of Circleville, passed from this world on Dec. 18, 2021, at OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville.
He was born on May 28, 1956, in southern Fayette County to the late Orville and Rose (Grooms) Hawkins.
He attended Miami Trace High School, class of 1975.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Rose; and three brothers, Jim, Eugene, and Marty Hawkins; and his beloved wife, Janet (Shanton) Hawkins, whom he took in marriage in August of 1974.
He is survived by his siblings, John, Steve, and Chris Hawkins, all of Washington Court House, Barbara Dennis, of Circleville, Edith Gardner, of Greenfield, Shirley Hawkins, of Texas, as well as Mary Perkins and Sharon Burden, of Washington Court House.
Dave is also survived by one son, Brian (Shawna) Hawkins, of Chillicothe; five grandchildren, Cole (Leah), Trace and Austin Hawkins, all of Circleville, Nick and Alexia Hawkins, of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews.
Dave retired after 32 years from General Electric. Dave was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had an amazing personality and sense of humor, loved attending car shows, working on his classic cars and spending time with his wife and family. He loved to help those in need and was always known for his smile and laugh. He will be tremendously missed by us all.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville prior to a 1 p.m. funeral service followed by burial at Reber Hill Cemetery.
David Hawkins