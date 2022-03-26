Circleville - David Raymond Jones, 34, of Circleville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
He was born May 6, 1987 in Dayton, the son of the late Tammy Jones (Jenkins).
In addition to his mother in 2016, David was proceeded in death by his maternal grandfather, Raymond H. Jenkins in 2017; and his paternal grandfather, James R. Jones in 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Erika (Hardman); as well as his two children, son, Bex, and daughter, Paisley.
He is also survived by his brother, Danny (Becky) Jones, of Jamestown; his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Jenkins, of Circleville; his paternal grandmother, Mary Francis Jones, of Jamestown; his in-laws, Chris and Kelly Hardman, of Circleville, Kennedy Hardman and Chey, of Chillicothe, and Lydia Hardman, of Circleville; niece and nephew, Mazzy and Cassius, of Chillicothe; multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins from both sides of the family; and many friends and co-workers.
There is nothing in this world more important to David than his family. Watching his kids play sports, spending his summers at Kings Island and lounging by the lake were some of his favorite things to do. David was also a dog lover and will be greatly missed by Nora, Millie and Maggie.
David's death, as untimely and unexpected as it was, reminds us all to love our friends and family, regardless of one another's opinions. Life is short. You never know when you'll give the ones you love your last hug or kiss. Be kind to one another.
The family will have a celebration of David's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association in David's memory.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
David Jones