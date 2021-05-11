Laurelville - David Lee Karshner, of Laurelville, went to be with the Lord on Friday May 7, 2021 at Riverside Hospital.
Dave was born in Laurelville on Nov. 15, 1943.
In addition to his parents, Merrill and Izel Karshner, he was preceded in death his brother, Eldon.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Sue; his children, Trent Karshner, of Canal Winchester, Tammy (Jim) Hart and Ty (Barb) Karshner, both of Laurelville; grandchildren, Nate (Tasha) Hart, of Laurelville, Nick (Shae) Hart, of Circleville, and Karly Sue (Drew) Strong, of Laurelville; great-grandchildren, Corbyn, Charlee, Boone, Korie and Cami Hart. He was also survived by his loving dog, Sugar Bear.
Of many things, Dave was a good father, great grandfather and even better great-grandfather. He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing with family and friends, watching television, eating cheese and loved his basketball games. He often was known for getting contraptions that weren't functioning correctly and then recruiting to fix them.
He attended Pleasant Ridge Church of Laurelville and loved to attend any revivals that were in town. He was retired from Dupont. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Visitation will be held Tuesday May 11, 2021 from 4-7 at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
A funeral is 3 p.m., Wednesday at Pleasant Ridge Church in Laurelville with Rev. Randy Peters and Leland Johnson officiating.
Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 19057 Thompson Ridge Road, Laurelville, Ohio 43135.
David Karshner