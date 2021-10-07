David List

Celina - David W. List passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sept. 30, 2021.
David was born on Dec. 17, 1935, to the late Luther and Dorothy (Wolfe) List in Circleville, Ohio.
He married Carolyn (Huffer) List on July 15, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Circleville, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife; and three children, David (DJ) and Nan (Kramer) List, of Coldwater, Ann Link, of Celina, and Brent and Malena (Varney) List, of Celina; his 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by brother, Mark (Jeanette) List, of Grove City, Ohio; and sister, Brenda Huffines, of Loveland, Ohio.
David is preceded in death by Ronald List (brother), Don and Dorothy (List) Raasch (bother-in-law and sister), Thomas Huffines (brother-in-law), and Nathan List (grandson).
David graduated from The Ohio State University in 1961. He spent 25 years at Avco New Idea as a product planning engineer and marketing director. David went on to become the purchasing director and plant manager at Pax Steel Products/Valco, where he retired after 20 years.
David was an active member at St. John's Lutheran Church (Celina) where he served on the church council and was very involved with St. John's Builders.
David's favorite hobbies included spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, restoring antique tractors, gardening, and watching his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.
Visitation will be held from 4- 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Celina on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m.; where the family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, the Cancer Association of Mercer County or EverHeart Hospice.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina and St. Marys are honored to care for David and his family.
David List